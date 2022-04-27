Coated in spicy Cajun seasoning and cane syrup then topped with goat cheese, this Roasted Asparagus with Creamy Cheese is the perfect side to serve with supper.



Roasted Asparagus with Creamy Cheese Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 1 pound large thin fresh asparagus, trimmed

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

1 medium lemon, cut into ¼-inch-thick rings

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1½ teaspoons cane syrup

½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning

8 ounces goat cheese, softened

¼ cup sour cream

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. On prepared pan, toss together asparagus, shallot, lemon slices, 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, cane syrup, and Cajun seasoning until coated. Spread in an even layer on pan. Bake until asparagus is lightly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together cheese, sour cream, salt, and 1 tablespoon oil until smooth; spread onto a serving platter. Top with asparagus mixture. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve immediately. Notes Kitchen Tip- Cream cheese or feta cheese can be substituted for goat cheese.