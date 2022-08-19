Red-Eye Gravy Eggs Benedict with Peppered Biscuits

Red-Eye Gravy Eggs Benedict with Peppered Biscuits

Indulge in this pairing of beloved breakfast staples by combining tasty Eggs Benedict with a flavor-packed gravy and peppery biscuits.

Red-Eye Gravy Eggs Benedict with Peppered Biscuits
Serves: 6
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (6-ounce) package country ham slices
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup strong-brewed coffee
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • Black Pepper Drop Biscuits (recipe follows)
  • 6 large eggs, poached
  • Ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combine ham and water to cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove ham, and pat dry.
  2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add ham; cook until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet using tongs, reserving drippings in skillet.
  3. Whisk flour into drippings; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in coffee, broth, and ketchup. Cook, whisking frequently, until thickened and bubbly, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.
  4. Halve Black Pepper Drop Biscuits. Top bottom halves with ham, eggs, gravy, and top half of biscuits. Season to taste with pepper.

Black Pepper Drop Biscuits
Serves: 6
 
Ingredients
  • 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1¼ cups whole buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons frozen unsalted butter, grated
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, sugar, and garlic powder. Stir in buttermilk and frozen butter just until a sticky dough forms. Drop dough by heaping ⅓ cupfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared pan; sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper.
  3. Bake for 15 minutes. Brush with melted butter, and bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes more. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm.

 

