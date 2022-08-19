Red-Eye Gravy Eggs Benedict with Peppered Biscuits

Indulge in this pairing of beloved breakfast staples by combining tasty Eggs Benedict with a flavor-packed gravy and peppery biscuits.



1 (6-ounce) package country ham slices

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup strong-brewed coffee

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon ketchup

Black Pepper Drop Biscuits (recipe follows)

6 large eggs, poached

In a large bowl, combine ham and water to cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove ham, and pat dry. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add ham; cook until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet using tongs, reserving drippings in skillet. Whisk flour into drippings; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in coffee, broth, and ketchup. Cook, whisking frequently, until thickened and bubbly, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Halve Black Pepper Drop Biscuits. Top bottom halves with ham, eggs, gravy, and top half of biscuits. Season to taste with pepper.


