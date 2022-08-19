Indulge in this pairing of beloved breakfast staples by combining tasty Eggs Benedict with a flavor-packed gravy and peppery biscuits.
Red-Eye Gravy Eggs Benedict with Peppered Biscuits
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 (6-ounce) package country ham slices
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup strong-brewed coffee
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- Black Pepper Drop Biscuits (recipe follows)
- 6 large eggs, poached
- Ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine ham and water to cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove ham, and pat dry.
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add ham; cook until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet using tongs, reserving drippings in skillet.
- Whisk flour into drippings; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in coffee, broth, and ketchup. Cook, whisking frequently, until thickened and bubbly, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Halve Black Pepper Drop Biscuits. Top bottom halves with ham, eggs, gravy, and top half of biscuits. Season to taste with pepper.
Black Pepper Drop Biscuits
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1¼ cups whole buttermilk
- 3 tablespoons frozen unsalted butter, grated
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, sugar, and garlic powder. Stir in buttermilk and frozen butter just until a sticky dough forms. Drop dough by heaping ⅓ cupfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared pan; sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Brush with melted butter, and bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes more. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm.
