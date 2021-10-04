Delicious ravioli flavored by sausage and sweet potatoes creates a yummy and hearty dish for a satisfying supper.
Ravioli with Sausage and Sweet Potatoes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1½ teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ pound ground mild Italian sausage
- 2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated four-cheese ravioli, cooked according to package directions, ¼ cup cooking liquid reserved
- Garnish: fresh sage
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a deep 12-inch skillet, toss together sweet potatoes, oil, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer sweet potatoes to a large bowl. Let pan cool; wipe clean.
- In same pan, melt ½ cup butter over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until butter turns a medium-brown color and has a nutty aroma, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, chopped sage, rosemary, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add browned butter mixture to sweet potatoes, stirring until combined.
- In same pan, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and large pieces form, 6 to 8 minutes. Add ravioli and reserved ¼ cup cooking liquid, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan with a wooden spoon. Stir in sweet potato mixture; cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with sage, if desired. Serve immediately.
