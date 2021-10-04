Delicious ravioli flavored by sausage and sweet potatoes creates a yummy and hearty dish for a satisfying supper.



Save Recipe Print Ravioli with Sausage and Sweet Potatoes Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

1½ teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ pound ground mild Italian sausage

2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated four-cheese ravioli, cooked according to package directions, ¼ cup cooking liquid reserved

Preheat oven to 400°. In a deep 12-inch skillet, toss together sweet potatoes, oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer sweet potatoes to a large bowl. Let pan cool; wipe clean. In same pan, melt ½ cup butter over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until butter turns a medium-brown color and has a nutty aroma, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, chopped sage, rosemary, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add browned butter mixture to sweet potatoes, stirring until combined. In same pan, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and large pieces form, 6 to 8 minutes. Add ravioli and reserved ¼ cup cooking liquid, scraping browned bits from bottom of pan with a wooden spoon. Stir in sweet potato mixture; cook, stirring frequently, until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with sage, if desired. Serve immediately.