Ranch Seasoning and Garlic-Herb Dip give these crunchy onion rings the perfect amount of flavor for a delicious and zesty side dish.
Ranch-Seasoned Onion Rings with Garlic-Herb Dip
Serves: Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2½ cups whole milk
- 1 large red onion, sliced ¼ inch thick and rings separated
- 1 large yellow onion, sliced ¼ inch thick and rings separated
- 2 cups panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- ¼ cup Ranch Seasoning (recipe follows)
- Garlic-Herb Dip (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 4 inches, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup flour, salt, and baking powder; whisk in milk until almost smooth. Submerge onion rings in milk mixture.
- In a shallow dish, whisk together bread crumbs, Ranch Seasoning, and remaining ½ cup flour; transfer half of bread crumb mixture to another shallow dish. Working in batches, remove onion rings from milk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge half of onion rings in one dish of bread crumb mixture, pressing to adhere. Place onion rings on a baking sheet, and let stand for 10 minutes. Repeat procedure with remaining onion rings and remaining bread crumb mixture.
- Fry onion rings in batches until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with Garlic-Herb Dip.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Dividing the bread crumb mixture into batches keeps the crumbs from getting soggy while breading all the onion rings.
Ranch Seasoning
Serves: Makes About ¾ Cup
Ingredients
- ½ cup buttermilk powder
- 3 tablespoons dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon garlic salt
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons dried dill
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried chives
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Garlic-Herb Dip
Serves: Makes about 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup Ranch Seasoning (recipe precedes)
- 2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.
