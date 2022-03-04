These Radish Gratins are the perfect easy side dish for Easter lunch.
Radish Gratins
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound radishes with greens attached
- 2¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups half-and-half
- 1½ teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, divided
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with foil. Spray 6 (10-ounce) ovenproof dishes with cooking spray, and place on prepared pan.
- Cut tops off radishes. Rinse greens well, and place in a colander. Cut radishes into quarters.
- In a large saucepan, bring radishes, 2 teaspoons salt, and water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain radishes in colander with greens.
- In same saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in half-and-half, 1 teaspoon thyme, pepper, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in cheeses until melted. Stir in radishes and greens. Divide mixture among prepared dishes.
- In a medium bowl, stir together bread crumbs, melted butter, and remaining ½ teaspoon thyme. Sprinkle onto radish mixture.
- Bake until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
Notes
Kitchen tip-Radishes are grown in sandy soil; wash them well to remove any grit.
