Sink your teeth into this fall-inspired treat.
Pumpkin Streusel Pie Bars
Serves: about 16
Ingredients
- 1 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2⁄3 cup quick-cooking oats
- 2⁄3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter, diced
- 1 (16-ounce) can pumpkin
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Spray with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until crumbly. Transfer 1 cup flour mixture to a small bowl. Pat remaining flour mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Leave oven on.
- In another large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, condensed milk, eggs, pie spice, lemon zest, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Pour over cooled prepared crust. Sprinkle with reserved 1 cup flour mixture.
- Bake until flour mixture is golden brown and filling is set, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours.
- Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan. Using a serrated knife, cut into bars.
