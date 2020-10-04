You’ll be glad this recipe makes a big batch once you taste these bite-size Pumpkin Spiced Toffee treats.
Pumpkin Spiced Toffee Thins
Makes about 60
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 large egg, separated
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 (8-ounce) package toffee bits
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 15x10-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg yolk and vanilla, beating until combined.
- Gradually add flour and pie spice, beating until combined. Stir in toffee bits. Press mixture into prepared pan. In a small bowl, beat egg white until foamy; brush onto mixture in pan.
- Bake until lightly browned, 11 to 13 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes; score top into squares. Let cool completely before cutting fully into squares. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
