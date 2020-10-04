You’ll be glad this recipe makes a big batch once you taste these bite-size Pumpkin Spiced Toffee treats.

Save Recipe Print Pumpkin Spiced Toffee Thins Makes about 60 Ingredients 1 cup butter, softened

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, separated

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 (8-ounce) package toffee bits Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 15x10-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg yolk and vanilla, beating until combined. Gradually add flour and pie spice, beating until combined. Stir in toffee bits. Press mixture into prepared pan. In a small bowl, beat egg white until foamy; brush onto mixture in pan. Bake until lightly browned, 11 to 13 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes; score top into squares. Let cool completely before cutting fully into squares. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3226

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!