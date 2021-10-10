Tender pulled pork, melted cheese, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños sit on a bed of tasty pork rinds to create a unique and oh-so satisfying meal that will undoubtedly be your favorite nachos of all time.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 2 (3.25-ounce) bags pork rinds
- 1 pound pulled pork
- 2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
- ½ cup sliced pickled jalapeños, drained
- 1 cup Sweet and Sour Coleslaw (recipe follows)
- ⅔ cup barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
- On a prepared pan, arrange pork rinds in a single layer. Top with pork and cheese.
- Bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Top with jalapeño, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and barbecue sauce. Serve immediately.
Sweet and Sour Coleslaw
Serves: 3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw
- ½ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
- ½ cup sliced red onion
- ½ cup distilled white vinegar
- ⅓ cup shredded carrot
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving or up to 2 days.
Notes
For quick assembly, make the slaw a day ahead. With barbecue shop pulled pork and prepared slaw, these nachos will come together in a snap.
