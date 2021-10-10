Tender pulled pork, melted cheese, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños sit on a bed of tasty pork rinds to create a unique and oh-so satisfying meal that will undoubtedly be your favorite nachos of all time.



Save Recipe Print Pulled Pork Nachos Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients 2 (3.25-ounce) bags pork rinds

1 pound pulled pork

2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend

½ cup sliced pickled jalapeños, drained

1 cup Sweet and Sour Coleslaw (recipe follows)

⅔ cup barbecue sauce Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. On a prepared pan, arrange pork rinds in a single layer. Top with pork and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Top with jalapeño, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and barbecue sauce. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251