Pulled Pork Nachos

Tender pulled pork, melted cheese, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños sit on a bed of tasty pork rinds to create a unique and oh-so satisfying meal that will undoubtedly be your favorite nachos of all time. 

Save Recipe Print
Pulled Pork Nachos
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 2 (3.25-ounce) bags pork rinds
  • 1 pound pulled pork
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
  • ½ cup sliced pickled jalapeños, drained
  • 1 cup Sweet and Sour Coleslaw (recipe follows)
  • ⅔ cup barbecue sauce
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
  2. On a prepared pan, arrange pork rinds in a single layer. Top with pork and cheese.
  3. Bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Top with jalapeño, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and barbecue sauce. Serve immediately.

 
Save Recipe Print
Sweet and Sour Coleslaw
Serves: 3 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw
  • ½ cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
  • ½ cup sliced red onion
  • ½ cup distilled white vinegar
  • ⅓ cup shredded carrot
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving or up to 2 days.
Notes
For quick assembly, make the slaw a day ahead. With barbecue shop pulled pork and prepared slaw, these nachos will come together in a snap.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR