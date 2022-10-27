This cheesy, herb-filled bread is the perfect appetizer for sharing.



Save Recipe Print Pull-Apart Garlic-Herb Bread Serves: 8 Ingredients 1 (1-pound) loaf sourdough bread

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup chopped mixed fresh herbs (such as basil, oregano, and thyme)

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups shredded Gruyère cheese (about 8 ounces) Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a large serrated knife, make cuts in bread 1 inch apart, cutting to within ¾ inch of bottom of loaf. (Do not cut all the way through bread.) Repeat cuts, running crosswise to original cuts. Place bread on prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together butter, herbs, garlic, salt, and pepper. Generously spread butter mixture into cuts of bread. Fill cuts with about half of cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top of bread. Spray a piece of foil with cooking spray; cover bread, spray side down. Bake until heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover bread; increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until cheese is melted and lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251