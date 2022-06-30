Pizza with feta PDO & Arugula

Across a vast blue ocean and past balmy Mediterranean shores lies the beating heart of Greece. An iconic staple of the country’s history and culture, feta cheese is not just delicious; it is steeped in tradition and culinary impact. Not to mention its nutrient-rich reputation as a healthy powerhouse. This bastion of cultural heritage and flagship for the Mediterranean diet is preserved to this day.
As Greece’s national product, one reflecting the country’s dietary traditions and how its gastronomy relates to Greek history and customs, feta is a Protected Designation of Origin (or PDO) product. This preservation and respect paid to such an ingredient mean the classic brine, crumble, and the flavor is at their most authentic.
Bring heritage and history into your kitchen today with feta PDO products to enhance each recipe and leave mealtime spellbinding. These recipes can help get you started!
- 1 Refrigerated Pizza
- 2 tbsp of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 cup Sauteed Onion
- 2 cloves of Garlic
- 200 gr Feta Cheese
- 10 cherry tomatoes (cut in half)
- 180 gr Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula
- 1tsp. Rosemary, dried
- 1tsp. Garlic powder
- Roll out your pizza crust. In a small bowl mix your olive oil and seasonings together. Then brush it on the uncooked crust and bake the crust. Add the sauteed onions and then crumble the Feta cheese on the cooked crust. Put back into the oven till feta starts to melt. Remove pizza from oven. Take washed spinach & arugula and toss with cut cherry tomatoes and some feta. Put salad on top of hot pizza.