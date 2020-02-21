Pimiento Cheese- and Sausage-Stuffed Squash
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise (6 to 8 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- ½ pound ground breakfast sausage
- 1 small red onion, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2¼ cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend, divided
- 1 (7-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Brush cut side of squash halves with 1 tablespoon oil; place, cut side down, on prepared pan.
- Bake until just starting to soften, about 10 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and onion; cook, stirring frequently, until sausage is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat; drain.
- Using a small spoon, scoop out squash seeds to create a well in each squash half. Return squash, cut side up, to pan.
- In a large bowl, stir together sausage mixture, 2 cups cheese blend, pimientos, cream cheese, parsley, salt, and pepper until well combined. Spoon mixture into squash wells; top with remaining ¼ cup cheese blend.
- Bake until filling is golden brown and cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
