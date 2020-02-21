Pimiento Cheese- and Sausage-Stuffed Squash

Pimiento Cheese- and Sausage-Stuffed Squash
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 4 medium yellow squash, halved lengthwise (6 to 8 ounces each)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • ½ pound ground breakfast sausage
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2¼ cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend, divided
  • 1 (7-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Brush cut side of squash halves with 1 tablespoon oil; place, cut side down, on prepared pan.
  3. Bake until just starting to soften, about 10 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and onion; cook, stirring frequently, until sausage is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat; drain.
  5. Using a small spoon, scoop out squash seeds to create a well in each squash half. Return squash, cut side up, to pan.
  6. In a large bowl, stir together sausage mixture, 2 cups cheese blend, pimientos, cream cheese, parsley, salt, and pepper until well combined. Spoon mixture into squash wells; top with remaining ¼ cup cheese blend.
  7. Bake until filling is golden brown and cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

 

 

