White Pimiento Cheese Potato Salad

potato salad with pimiento cheese
White Pimiento Cheese Potato Salad
Makes about 6 servings
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. 1 (8-ounce) block sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded
  2. 1 (8-ounce) block Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded
  3. 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
  4. 1 cup chopped toasted pecans (optional)
  5. 1 cup mayonnaise
  6. 2 teaspoons grated onion
  7. ½ teaspoon hot sauce
  8. 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and halved
  9. ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
  10. ¼ cup mayonnaise
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, stir together Cheddar and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
  2. In a Dutch oven, bring potatoes and water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or just until tender. Drain well, and let cool completely. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together potatoes, chives, mayonnaise, and 2 cups pimiento cheese until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR