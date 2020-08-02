White Pimiento Cheese Potato Salad
2015-04-27 20:37:12
Makes about 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) block sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 (8-ounce) block Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained
- 1 cup chopped toasted pecans (optional)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons grated onion
- ½ teaspoon hot sauce
- 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and halved
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
Instructions
- In a large bowl, stir together Cheddar and next 6 ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
- In a Dutch oven, bring potatoes and water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or just until tender. Drain well, and let cool completely. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
- In a large bowl, stir together potatoes, chives, mayonnaise, and 2 cups pimiento cheese until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
