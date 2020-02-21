Pimiento Cheese Hash Brown Casserole
Serves: 8 to 10
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
- 1 (30-ounce) bag frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed and drained
- 15 large eggs
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 3 cups Classic Pimiento Cheese (recipe on page 36)
- 1 cup chopped green onion
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until browned and crumbly, about 8 minutes. Drain well.
- In a large bowl, stir together sausage and hash browns. In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, and cream until smooth; stir in Classic Pimiento Cheese, green onion, chiles, salt, and pepper until well combined. Stir hash brown mixture into egg mixture until well combined. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Sprinkle with Cheddar.
- Bake until golden brown and bubbly, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
