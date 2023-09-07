Spicy pimientos and savory bacon perfectly compliment the classic flavors of this cheesy snack.



Save Recipe Print Pimiento-Bacon Cheese Straws Serves: about 54 Ingredients 2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces), room temperature

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

1⁄4 cup diced pimientos, patted dry and finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped cooked center-cut bacon

Garnish: chopped cooked bacon Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and red pepper until combined, 2 to 4 pulses. Add cheese, butter, pimientos, and bacon; pulse until dough forms into a ball. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 15x11-inch rectangle. Using a pastry wheel or a 3x1-inch rectangular cutter, cut dough, and place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Garnish with bacon, if desired. 3.5.3251