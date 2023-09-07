Pimiento-Bacon Cheese Straws

Pimiento-Bacon Cheese Straws

Spicy pimientos and savory bacon perfectly compliment the classic flavors of this cheesy snack.

Save Recipe Print
Pimiento-Bacon Cheese Straws
Serves: about 54
 
Ingredients
  • 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces), room temperature
  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1⁄4 cup diced pimientos, patted dry and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cooked center-cut bacon
  • Garnish: chopped cooked bacon
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and red pepper until combined, 2 to 4 pulses. Add cheese, butter, pimientos, and bacon; pulse until dough forms into a ball.
  3. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 15x11-inch rectangle. Using a pastry wheel or a 3x1-inch rectangular cutter, cut dough, and place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
  4. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Garnish with bacon, if desired.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR