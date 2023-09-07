Spicy pimientos and savory bacon perfectly compliment the classic flavors of this cheesy snack.
Pimiento-Bacon Cheese Straws
Serves: about 54
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces), room temperature
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1⁄4 cup diced pimientos, patted dry and finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cooked center-cut bacon
- Garnish: chopped cooked bacon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and red pepper until combined, 2 to 4 pulses. Add cheese, butter, pimientos, and bacon; pulse until dough forms into a ball.
- On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 15x11-inch rectangle. Using a pastry wheel or a 3x1-inch rectangular cutter, cut dough, and place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake until golden brown and crisp, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Garnish with bacon, if desired.
