Tart, crunchy pickled okra and fresh dill give this Pickled Okra Salad tons of flavor.
Pickled Okra Salad
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 slices bacon, chopped
- ¾ cup low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup low-fat mayonnaise
- ¼ cup brine from Quick-Pickled Okra (recipe follows)
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 6 cups torn romaine lettuce
- 2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced
- 10 Quick-Pickled Okra pods
Instructions
- In a small nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
- In a small bowl, whisk together bacon drippings, buttermilk, mayonnaise, brine, 2 tablespoons dill, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- On a serving platter, arrange lettuce, tomato, and Quick-Pickled Okra. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Top with bacon and remaining 2 tablespoons dill. Serve immediately with dressing.
Quick Pickled Okra
Serves: 2 to 3 quarts
Ingredients
- 12 ounces whole okra, halved lengthwise
- 2 stalks celery, halved crosswise and thinly sliced lengthwise
- 4 to 6 small dried red chiles
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 cups rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 to 3 dried bay leaves
- 6 cloves garlic, sliced
Instructions
- Divide okra, celery, chiles, and salt among 2 to 3 quart-size resealable glass jars.
- In a medium nonreactive saucepan, bring vinegar, sugar, bay leaves, and garlic to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Pour onto okra mixture in jars to cover.
- Seal jars, and let cool to room temperature; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using or up to 1 week.
