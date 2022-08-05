Pickled Okra Salad

Tart, crunchy pickled okra and fresh dill give this Pickled Okra Salad tons of flavor.

Pickled Okra Salad
Serves: 4 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 2 slices bacon, chopped
  • ¾ cup low-fat buttermilk
  • ½ cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup brine from Quick-Pickled Okra (recipe follows)
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, divided
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 6 cups torn romaine lettuce
  • 2 pounds assorted fresh tomatoes, sliced
  • 10 Quick-Pickled Okra pods
Instructions
  1. In a small nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove bacon using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together bacon drippings, buttermilk, mayonnaise, brine, 2 tablespoons dill, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
  3. On a serving platter, arrange lettuce, tomato, and Quick-Pickled Okra. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Top with bacon and remaining 2 tablespoons dill. Serve immediately with dressing.

Quick Pickled Okra
Serves: 2 to 3 quarts
 
Ingredients
  • 12 ounces whole okra, halved lengthwise
  • 2 stalks celery, halved crosswise and thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 4 to 6 small dried red chiles
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3 cups rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 to 3 dried bay leaves
  • 6 cloves garlic, sliced
Instructions
  1. Divide okra, celery, chiles, and salt among 2 to 3 quart-size resealable glass jars.
  2. In a medium nonreactive saucepan, bring vinegar, sugar, bay leaves, and garlic to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Pour onto okra mixture in jars to cover.
  3. Seal jars, and let cool to room temperature; refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using or up to 1 week.

 

