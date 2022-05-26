From holidays to potlucks, Egg Salad is a classic and tasty dish to satisfy a crowd. This Pickled Egg Salad adds a delicious touch of flavor with ingredients like pickles, Dijon mustard, and apple cider vinegar for a dish no one will forget!
Pickled Egg Salad
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup apple cider vinegar
- ⅔ cup white wine vinegar
- ⅔ cup water
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 8 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon sweet pickle relish
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives, divided
- Toasted baguette slices, to serve
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, bring vinegars, ⅔ cup water, sugar, and salt to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes.
- In a large nonreactive bowl, combine vinegar mixture and eggs, fully submerging eggs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.
- Remove eggs from bowl, discarding liquid. Coarsely chop eggs.
- In same bowl, stir together mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Gently stir in eggs and 2 tablespoons chives. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon chives and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve with toasted bread.
