From holidays to potlucks, Egg Salad is a classic and tasty dish to satisfy a crowd. This Pickled Egg Salad adds a delicious touch of flavor with ingredients like pickles, Dijon mustard, and apple cider vinegar for a dish no one will forget!



Pickled Egg Salad Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients ⅔ cup apple cider vinegar

⅔ cup white wine vinegar

⅔ cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

8 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sweet pickle relish

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives, divided

In a small saucepan, bring vinegars, ⅔ cup water, sugar, and salt to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes. In a large nonreactive bowl, combine vinegar mixture and eggs, fully submerging eggs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours. Remove eggs from bowl, discarding liquid. Coarsely chop eggs. In same bowl, stir together mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Gently stir in eggs and 2 tablespoons chives. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon chives and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve with toasted bread.