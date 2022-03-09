This recipe for Pesto Chicken and Spring Vegetables combines fresh seasonal vegetables and a bright and herby pesto for a refreshing sheet-pan meal your whole family will love.
Pesto Chicken and Spring Vegetables
Serves: Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- 12 small red potatoes, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 pound large fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 4 heads baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
- 12 radishes, quartered
- 4 small boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2½ pounds), cut lengthwise into 1-inch slices
- ½ cup pesto, plus more to serve
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper Lemon wedges, to serve
- Garnish: fresh basil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Cut 4 sheets of parchment paper into 15-inch squares. Fold each square in half diagonally to create a triangle; unfold parchment.
- Divide potatoes among parchment squares, placing on left side next to fold. Sprinkle half of salt onto to potatoes. Top each with asparagus, bok choy, radishes, and chicken. Sprinkle chicken with remaining salt. Drizzle each with 2 tablespoons pesto; sprinkle with pepper. Fold parchment over mixture, and tightly fold up edges to completely seal. Place packets on a large rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake until parchment is lightly browned and puffed, about 15 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Cut a slit into each packet to let steam escape; gently pull back paper. Serve with pesto and lemon wedges. Garnish with basil, if desired.
Notes
Thick stalks of asparagus work best in this recipe so they don’t overcook. If needed, pour off some oil from pesto and then stir so the sauce isn’t too oily.
