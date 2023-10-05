These warm, fluffy rolls are perfect to add to your autumnal breadbasket or enjoy year round.



Save Recipe Print Pepper Jelly Parker House Rolls Serves: 24 Ingredients 5 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1⁄3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 (0.25-ounce) package instant yeast

3⁄4 cup whole milk

2⁄3 cup water

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, cubed

1 large egg, room temperature

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and divided

2 tablespoons pepper jelly Instructions In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat 1 1⁄2 cups flour, sugar, salt, and yeast at medium-low speed until well combined. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat milk, 2⁄3 cup water, and cubed butter on high in 30-second intervals until butter is melted and an instant- read thermometer registers 120° to 130°. Add warm milk mixture to flour mixture; beat at medium-low speed for 1 minute, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg; beat until combined. With mixer on low speed, gradually add 3 1⁄4 cups flour, beating just until combined and stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Switch to the dough hook attachment. Beat at low speed until a soft, somewhat sticky dough forms, 6 to 8 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl and dough hook; add up to remaining 1⁄4 cup flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, if dough is too sticky. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and gently shape into a ball. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper; spray with cooking spray. Punch down dough; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut each tablespoon of softened butter into quarters. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough into a 12x8-inch rectangle (about 1⁄4 inch thick). (Keep remaining dough covered to prevent it from drying out.) Turn dough so smoothest side is facing downward. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut dough into 12 (4x2- inch) rectangles. Using the back of a small knife, make a crease crosswise and slightly off-center on each rectangle (about 1 3⁄4 inches from one short side). Place a small pat of butter next to each crease, and fold rectangles along crease so bottom half still shows by 1⁄4 inch; gently press to seal. Repeat with remaining dough. Shingle rolls into prepared pan in 4 rows of 6. Position oven rack in top third of oven. Preheat oven to 350°. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft- free place (75°) until nearly doubled in size and dough holds an indentation when pressed, 15 to 20 minutes. Brush rolls with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Bake until lightly golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 190°, 30 to 40 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together jelly and remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter. Brush onto warm rolls. Serve warm. 3.5.3251