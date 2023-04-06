Red pepper jelly and orange juice add a deliciously sweet and spicy flavor to this easy-to-make Easter main.
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Ham
Serves: 10 to 12
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1 (8- to 10-pound) spiral cut ham
- 1 (10.5-ounce) jar red pepper jelly
- 1⁄2 teaspoon orange zest
- 1⁄2 cup fresh orange juice
- 1⁄2 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons Creole mustard
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 1⁄2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- Garnish: orange slices, Fresno chile peppers, fresh parsley sprigs
Instructions
- Position oven rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat oven to 325°. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil.
- In prepared pan, place 1 cup water. Add ham, and loosely cover with foil.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 165°, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine jelly, orange zest and juice, wine, mustard, paprika, Creole seasoning, and thyme; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until smooth. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and cook until thickened and reduced by half, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Brush ham with half of jelly mixture.
- Bake until caramelized, about15 minutes. Brush with remaining jelly mixture. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with orange slices, chile peppers, and parsley, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If ham is sold with a packaged glaze, discard or reserve glaze for another use.
