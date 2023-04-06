Pepper Jelly-Glazed Ham

Pepper Jelly-Glazed Ham

Red pepper jelly and orange juice add a deliciously sweet and spicy flavor to this easy-to-make Easter main.

Serves: 10 to 12
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 (8- to 10-pound) spiral cut ham
  • 1 (10.5-ounce) jar red pepper jelly
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1⁄2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1⁄2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons Creole mustard
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Garnish: orange slices, Fresno chile peppers, fresh parsley sprigs
Instructions
  1. Position oven rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat oven to 325°. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil.
  2. In prepared pan, place 1 cup water. Add ham, and loosely cover with foil.
  3. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 165°, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine jelly, orange zest and juice, wine, mustard, paprika, Creole seasoning, and thyme; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until smooth. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and cook until thickened and reduced by half, 20 to 25 minutes.
  5. Brush ham with half of jelly mixture.
  6. Bake until caramelized, about15 minutes. Brush with remaining jelly mixture. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with orange slices, chile peppers, and parsley, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If ham is sold with a packaged glaze, discard or reserve glaze for another use.

 

