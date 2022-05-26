This Pepper Jelly-Glaze adds a tasty twist to a classic chicken sandwich that your whole family will love!
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Serves: Makes 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole buttermilk
- 2½ tablespoons hot sauce, divided
- 2½ teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 4 chicken cutlets (about 1 pound)
- 1¼ cups plain bread crumbs
- ½ cup self-rising flour
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 3 large eggs
- ¾ cup red pepper jelly
- 4½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- Buns, coleslaw, and dill pickle chips, to serve
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, garlic powder, and salt. Add chicken; cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning occasionally. Let chicken mixture stand at room temperature for 45 minutes.
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°.
- In a large shallow dish, whisk together bread crumbs, flour, and Cajun seasoning; stir in 2 to 3 tablespoons buttermilk marinade until mixture forms some small clumps. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs.
- Remove chicken from marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Dredge chicken in bread crumb mixture, gently shaking off excess. Dip chicken in eggs, letting excess drip off; dredge in bread crumb mixture, shaking off excess.
- Spray air fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches if needed, place chicken in basket, and spray with cooking spray.
- Set temperature to 400°. Cook for 7 minutes. Turn chicken; spray with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 6 to 8 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, bring pepper jelly, vinegar, Worcestershire, and remaining 1½ tablespoons hot sauce to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Working quickly, generously brush pepper jelly mixture all over chicken pieces. Serve immediately on buns with coleslaw, pickles, and remaining pepper jelly mixture.
