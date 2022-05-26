This Pepper Jelly-Glaze adds a tasty twist to a classic chicken sandwich that your whole family will love!



Save Recipe Print Pepper Jelly-Glazed Fried Chicken Sandwiches Serves: Makes 4 Ingredients 2 cups whole buttermilk

2½ tablespoons hot sauce, divided

2½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

4 chicken cutlets (about 1 pound)

1¼ cups plain bread crumbs

½ cup self-rising flour

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

3 large eggs

¾ cup red pepper jelly

4½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Buns, coleslaw, and dill pickle chips, to serve Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, garlic powder, and salt. Add chicken; cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning occasionally. Let chicken mixture stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°. In a large shallow dish, whisk together bread crumbs, flour, and Cajun seasoning; stir in 2 to 3 tablespoons buttermilk marinade until mixture forms some small clumps. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs. Remove chicken from marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Dredge chicken in bread crumb mixture, gently shaking off excess. Dip chicken in eggs, letting excess drip off; dredge in bread crumb mixture, shaking off excess. Spray air fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches if needed, place chicken in basket, and spray with cooking spray. Set temperature to 400°. Cook for 7 minutes. Turn chicken; spray with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 6 to 8 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pepper jelly, vinegar, Worcestershire, and remaining 1½ tablespoons hot sauce to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Working quickly, generously brush pepper jelly mixture all over chicken pieces. Serve immediately on buns with coleslaw, pickles, and remaining pepper jelly mixture. 3.5.3251