Pecan Praline Cookies - Paula Deen Magazine

Add a scoop of butter pecan ice cream between two of these Pecan Praline Cookies for a fun treat with a double hit of praline flavor.
Pecan Praline Cookies
Makes about 24
Ingredients
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and 1½ cups brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until combined.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined. Scoop dough using a 1½-inch spring-loaded ice cream scoop, and drop 2 inches apart onto prepared pans.
- Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- In a small saucepan, bring cream and remaining ½ cup brown sugar to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in confectioners’ sugar until smooth.
- Spread warm sugar mixture onto cookies, and sprinkle with pecans. Let stand until set, about 10 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
