Pecan Praline Cookies - Paula Deen Magazine

Add a scoop of butter pecan ice cream between two of these Pecan Praline Cookies for a fun treat with a double hit of praline flavor.

Pecan Praline Cookies Makes about 24 Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup chopped pecans Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter and 1½ cups brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined. Scoop dough using a 1½-inch spring-loaded ice cream scoop, and drop 2 inches apart onto prepared pans. Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. In a small saucepan, bring cream and remaining ½ cup brown sugar to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread warm sugar mixture onto cookies, and sprinkle with pecans. Let stand until set, about 10 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3226

