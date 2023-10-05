Pecan pie meets an ooey-gooey cobbler in this seasonal dessert.
Pecan Pie Cobbler
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon water
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 3⁄4 cups firmly packed dark brown sugar, divided
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 cup whole milk, room temperature
- 1⁄4 cup bourbon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 1⁄2 cups boiling water
- Flaked sea salt (optional)
- Vanilla ice cream, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, gently unroll piecrust. Using desired cutters, cut out desired number of shapes from dough. (If using a leaf cutter, use the back of a paring knife to press indentations into dough cutouts, creating leaf veins [1 long indentation down center and 3 diagonal lines on each side].) Place cutouts on prepared pan.
- In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 teaspoon water, and brush onto cutouts.
- Bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Leave oven on.
- In a 2-quart baking dish, place butter; place in oven until butter melts, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove pan from oven.
- In a medium bowl, combine 3⁄4 cup brown sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, bourbon, and vanilla, whisking until smooth. Spoon over melted butter in pan. (Do not stir.)
- In another medium bowl, combine pecans and remaining 1 cup brown sugar; sprinkle over batter. Slowly pour 1 1⁄2 cups boiling water over top of cobbler. (Do not stir.)
- Bake until top appears set, filling still jiggles, and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 40 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with sea salt (if using). Serve warm with cutouts and ice cream.
