Pecan pie meets an ooey-gooey cobbler in this seasonal dessert.

Pecan Pie Cobbler
Serves: 4 to 6
 
Ingredients
  • 1⁄2 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 3⁄4 cups firmly packed dark brown sugar, divided
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 cup whole milk, room temperature
  • 1⁄4 cup bourbon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 1⁄2 cups boiling water
  • Flaked sea salt (optional)
  • Vanilla ice cream, to serve
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, gently unroll piecrust. Using desired cutters, cut out desired number of shapes from dough. (If using a leaf cutter, use the back of a paring knife to press indentations into dough cutouts, creating leaf veins [1 long indentation down center and 3 diagonal lines on each side].) Place cutouts on prepared pan.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 teaspoon water, and brush onto cutouts.
  4. Bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Leave oven on.
  5. In a 2-quart baking dish, place butter; place in oven until butter melts, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove pan from oven.
  6. In a medium bowl, combine 3⁄4 cup brown sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, bourbon, and vanilla, whisking until smooth. Spoon over melted butter in pan. (Do not stir.)
  7. In another medium bowl, combine pecans and remaining 1 cup brown sugar; sprinkle over batter. Slowly pour 1 1⁄2 cups boiling water over top of cobbler. (Do not stir.)
  8. Bake until top appears set, filling still jiggles, and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 40 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with sea salt (if using). Serve warm with cutouts and ice cream.

