This Pecan Pie Cake is filled with all of the rich flavor of nuts, vanilla, cream cheese, and caramel.
Pecan Pie Cake
Makes 1 (9-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1½ cups unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 6 large eggs, separated
- 3¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pecan Pie Filling (recipe follows)
- Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe on opposite page)
- Garnish: caramel ice cream topping, pecan halves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray with flour. Line bottom of pans with parchment paper; spray parchment.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating until combined after each addition.
- In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, milk, and vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with sour cream mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition.
- In another large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Stir one-third of egg whites into batter; gently fold remaining egg whites into batter. Spread batter into prepared pans.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, gently remove parchment, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- Spread Pecan Pie Filling between layers; spread Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting on top and sides of cake. Garnish with caramel topping and pecans, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Do not prepare the frosting until you’re ready to use it because it will harden as it stands.
Pecan Pie Filling
Makes about 2½ cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 2⁄3 cup light corn syrup
- 1⁄3 cup unsalted butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1½ cups chopped pecans
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, stir together sugar, corn syrup, butter, eggs, pecans, and salt until well combined; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, and let cool completely before using.
Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting
Makes about 6 cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
- 1⁄3 cup water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened and divided
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 (2-pound) bag confectioners’ sugar
- 1 to 3 tablespoons whole milk
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, bring brown sugar, ⅓ cup water, and salt to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, and stir in ½ cup butter until melted. Let cool completely.
- In a large bowl, beat cooled sugar mixture, cream cheese, and remaining ½ cup butter with a mixer at medium speed until smooth and creamy. Reduce speed to low, and gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until smooth. If frosting is too thick to spread, beat in milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve a spreadable consistency. Use immediately.
