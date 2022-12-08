Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Pears
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup finely chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons plain dry bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon Creole mustard
- 1 (1- to 1¼-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 red pears, stemmed, cored, and cut into 6 wedges each
- 1 small red onion, cut into ½-inch wedges
- Garnish: fresh sage leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
- In a shallow dish, stir together pecans, bread crumbs, brown sugar, minced sage, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. In another shallow dish, whisk together egg and mustard. Dip pork in egg mixture to coat, letting excess drip off. Dredge in pecan mixture, completely covering pork; place in center of prepared pan.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add pears and onion, turning to coat with oil, and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to prepared pan on both sides of pork.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with sage leaves, if desired.
