These Pecan-Coated Caramel Apples are pretty and delicious. Assemble these easy-to-make treats just in time for Halloween.
Pecan-Coated Caramel Apples
Makes 12 apples
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup dark corn syrup
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 small apples
- 12 clean food-safe twigs or wooden craft sticks*
- Chopped pecans
Instructions
- Line a baking sheet with wax paper.
- In a large saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, condensed milk, and vanilla. Cook over mediumlow heat, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium, and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches 236° on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat, and let stand until temperature of mixture drops to 200°.
- Insert twigs or craft sticks into apples. Quickly dip apples in caramel mixture, letting excess drip off. Place on prepared baking sheet. Cool for 10 minutes. Dip apples in chopped pecans. Store, covered, in refrigerator, up to 1 week.
Notes
*Use magnolia, crabapple or oak twigs.
3.5.3226
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!