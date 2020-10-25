These Pecan-Coated Caramel Apples are pretty and delicious. Assemble these easy-to-make treats just in time for Halloween.

Pecan-Coated Caramel Apples Makes 12 apples Ingredients 2¼ cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup dark corn syrup

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 small apples

12 clean food-safe twigs or wooden craft sticks*

Chopped pecans Instructions Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a large saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, condensed milk, and vanilla. Cook over mediumlow heat, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium, and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches 236° on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat, and let stand until temperature of mixture drops to 200°. Insert twigs or craft sticks into apples. Quickly dip apples in caramel mixture, letting excess drip off. Place on prepared baking sheet. Cool for 10 minutes. Dip apples in chopped pecans. Store, covered, in refrigerator, up to 1 week. Notes *Use magnolia, crabapple or oak twigs.

