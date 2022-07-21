Peanuts and cola are a classic Southern combo that gives this poke cake a deliciously sweet-and-salty flavor.
Peanuts and Cola Poke Cake
Serves: Makes 1 (13×9-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 3 large eggs
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1½ cups whole buttermilk
- Cola Syrup (recipe follows)
- Creamy Peanut Butter Frosting (recipe follows)
- Garnish: chopped roasted peanuts
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together brown sugar, peanut butter, and oil until smooth and creamy. Whisk in eggs and vanilla until combined.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, stirring just until combined after each addition. Spread batter into prepared pan.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
- Using a fork, poke all over top of cake. Reserve ¼ cup Cola Syrup; brush remaining Cola Syrup all over cake. Top with Creamy Peanut Butter Frosting. Garnish with peanuts, if desired. Serve with reserved syrup.
Cola Syrup
Serves: ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 1 liter cola (not diet)
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, cook cola over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced to ¾ cup and slightly thickened, about 1 hour, adjusting heat as needed. Let cool completely before using.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Cola Syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Microwave it just to take the chill off, 10 to 15 seconds, before using.
Creamy Peanut Butter Frosting
Serves: Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ¾ cup cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese with a mixer at low speed until smooth and creamy. Add peanut butter and vanilla, beating until combined, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until smooth. Increase mixer speed to medium; beat until smooth and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Use immediately.
