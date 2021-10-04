Peanut Butter Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles are a cookie jar staple that my grandbabies and I love to bake time and again, and this yummy version, filled with creamy peanut butter in every bite, is always a crowd-pleaser. It takes the classic cookie to a whole new level and makes for a fun treat to share with others.



¼ cup unsalted butter

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter, ½ cup granulated sugar, and brown sugar with a mixer at medium speed until flufffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add peanut butter and vanilla, beating until smooth. Beat in egg until well combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating well after each addition and stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add cream, beating until combined. In a small bowl, whisk together cinnamon and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Scoop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls, and roll into 1-inch balls; roll in cinnamon sugar to coat. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Using a fork, flatten each ball to about ½-inch thickness, making a crosshatch design. Bake until edges are very lightly browned, 11 to 13 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.