The glaze for these impressive sweet rolls is made with sweet tea bourbon, but you can use regular sweet tea, if you prefer.



Peach Sweet Tea Jumbo Rolls Serves: 6 Ingredients 1 (16-ounce) package hot roll mix*

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup hot strong-brewed tea (120° to 130°)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 large egg, room temperature

⅔ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup finely chopped peeled fresh peaches (about 2 medium peaches)

1¼ cups confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, whisk together hot roll mix and included yeast packet and granulated sugar. Stir in hot tea, butter, and egg until dough pulls away from sides of bowl. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Spray 6 (6-inch) cast-iron skillets with baking spray with flour. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture onto dough, and top with peaches. Starting at one short side, roll up dough into a log. Using a serrated knife, cut log into 6 slices. Place in prepared pans. Loosely cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, 30 minutes to 1 hour. 5. Preheat oven to 375°. Bake until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar and bourbon until smooth. Drizzle onto warm rolls. Serve immediately. Notes *We used Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix and Firefly Sweet Tea Flavored Whiskey.