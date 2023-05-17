Studded with fresh and juicy peaches, these scrumptious scones make the perfect breakfast or afternoon treat.
Peach Scones
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ cup unsalted butter, frozen
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1¼ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- ½ cup finely chopped peeled fresh peaches
- 1½ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Spray a cast- iron wedge pan with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and nutmeg; make a well in center. Grate frozen butter into flour mixture; gently stir just until combined.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until a shaggy dough forms. Gently stir in peaches.
- On a heavily floured surface, knead dough until it comes together, about 5 times. Gently pat and shape dough into a 7-inch circle. Cut into 8 wedges, and place in prepared wells.
- Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, milk, and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla until smooth; drizzle onto warm scones before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Dough will be wet when cutting; don’t be alarmed. Using heavily floured tools and hands is the key to working with this dough.
