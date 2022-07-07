These summery Peach Pie Bars are a wonderful way to enjoy juicy peaches at their peak freshness!
Peach Pie Bars
Serves: Makes about 12
Ingredients
- 2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- 8 cups diced pitted peeled fresh peaches (about 8 peaches)
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 large egg
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray foil with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Stir in peaches and orange zest and juice until well combined.
- In another large bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder, salt, and remaining 1 cup brown sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly.
- In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, egg, and vanilla until smooth; stir into flour mixture until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press three-fourths of flour mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Spread peach mixture onto crust. Sprinkle remaining flour mixture onto peaches.
- Bake until crust and topping are browned and is center is set, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
- Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
3.5.3251