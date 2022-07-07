These summery Peach Pie Bars are a wonderful way to enjoy juicy peaches at their peak freshness!



Save Recipe Print Peach Pie Bars Serves: Makes about 12 Ingredients 2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

3 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

8 cups diced pitted peeled fresh peaches (about 8 peaches)

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup sour cream

1 large egg

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray foil with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Stir in peaches and orange zest and juice until well combined. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder, salt, and remaining 1 cup brown sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, egg, and vanilla until smooth; stir into flour mixture until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press three-fourths of flour mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Spread peach mixture onto crust. Sprinkle remaining flour mixture onto peaches. Bake until crust and topping are browned and is center is set, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3251