Fire up the grill for these easy-to-make Peach Parfaits with Bourbon Whipped Cream—they’re the perfect summer dessert full of fresh flavors.
Peach Parfaits with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 6 fresh peaches, halved and pitted
- 1½ cups cold heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons bourbon
- ¾ cup toasted pecans, chopped
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
- Garnish: fresh mint
Instructions
- Spray grill racks with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat (300° to 350°). (Alternatively, heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium heat, and spray with cooking spray.)
- Sprinkle granulated sugar onto cut side of peaches. Grill peaches, cut side down, until just tender and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, and bourbon with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft peaks form.
- Top peaches with whipped cream, pecans, and raspberries. Garnish with mint, if desired. Serve immediately.
Notes
This recipe works also with plums, nectarines, and apricots; use just-ripe fruit for best results.
