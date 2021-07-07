Peach Parfaits with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Fire up the grill for these easy-to-make Peach Parfaits with Bourbon Whipped Cream—they’re the perfect summer dessert full of fresh flavors. 

Peach Parfaits with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Serves: 6
 
Ingredients
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 6 fresh peaches, halved and pitted
  • 1½ cups cold heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 tablespoons bourbon
  • ¾ cup toasted pecans, chopped
  • ½ cup fresh raspberries
  • Garnish: fresh mint
Instructions
  1. Spray grill racks with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat (300° to 350°). (Alternatively, heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium heat, and spray with cooking spray.)
  2. Sprinkle granulated sugar onto cut side of peaches. Grill peaches, cut side down, until just tender and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
  3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, and bourbon with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft peaks form.
  4. Top peaches with whipped cream, pecans, and raspberries. Garnish with mint, if desired. Serve immediately.
Notes
This recipe works also with plums, nectarines, and apricots; use just-ripe fruit for best results.

 

 

