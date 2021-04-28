Come one, come all to Paula’s brunch party! Serve this light, cheery menu for a fresh mid-morning meal in celebration of a special occasion or just to shower some love on your friends and family.
Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Fresh fruit drizzled in a mouthwatering dressing is always a great menu item for brunch.
This simple side combines the flavors of perfectly ripened tomatoes, two melted cheeses, and an herby, crispy topping.
Creamy Cucumber and Radish Salad
Tangy buttermilk dressing coats each crunchy slice of cucumber and radish in this dill-lightful dish.
Roasted almonds give this cheesy hot take on chicken salad a wonderful bite. Whether piled onto a roll or eaten by itself, this is a winning recipe.
These wonderful squares make for the sweetest finale to a great meal shared with loved one.