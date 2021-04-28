Come one, come all to Paula’s brunch party! Serve this light, cheery menu for a fresh mid-morning meal in celebration of a special occasion or just to shower some love on your friends and family.

Fruit Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing



Fresh fruit drizzled in a mouthwatering dressing is always a great menu item for brunch.

Cheesy Tomato Bake

This simple side combines the flavors of perfectly ripened tomatoes, two melted cheeses, and an herby, crispy topping.

Creamy Cucumber and Radish Salad

Tangy buttermilk dressing coats each crunchy slice of cucumber and radish in this dill-lightful dish.

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

Roasted almonds give this cheesy hot take on chicken salad a wonderful bite. Whether piled onto a roll or eaten by itself, this is a winning recipe.

Chess Pie Squares

These wonderful squares make for the sweetest finale to a great meal shared with loved one.