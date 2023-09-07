This delightful take on creamed spinach features a mix of collard greens, Swiss chard, and mustard greens, along with a hint of spice from paprika and crushed pepper.
Paprika Creamed Greens
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1⁄2 pound chopped stemmed collard greens
- 1⁄2 pound chopped stemmed mustard greens
- 1⁄2 pound chopped Swiss chard
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Instructions
- In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, just until tender, about 3 minutes. Working in batches, stir in all greens until wilted. Remove greens from skillet.
- In same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in half-and-half until smooth; whisk in salt, paprika, and peppers. Bring to a boil, whisking frequently. Stir in greens. Reduce heat to medium-low; cooking, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
