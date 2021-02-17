This Orange Upside-Down Cake is pretty as a picture thanks to blood oranges and cara cara oranges.



Orange Upside-Down Cake Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) cake Ingredients ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened and divided

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 large blood orange, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

2 Cara Cara oranges, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup plain white cornmeal

2 teaspoons orange zest

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup whole buttermilk

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray with flour; line pan with parchment paper. Place ¼ cup butter in prepared pan. Place pan in oven until butter is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar over melted butter. Peel orange slices, and place slices on paper towels to absorb excess juice. Arrange alternating slices of blood and Cara Cara oranges on top of brown sugar. In a large bowl, beat granulated sugar and remaining ½ cup butter with a mixer at medium speed until flufffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, zest, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk and orange juice, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Pour batter over oranges, smoothing top with an offset spatula. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Run a knife around edges of cake to loosen. Invert cake onto a serving plate; serve warm.