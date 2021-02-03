Nothing beats a pork chop sizzling in a skillet, but this zesty Orange-Sage Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts ups the ante for weeknight meals.



Save Recipe Print Orange-Sage Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts Serves: Makes 4 servings Ingredients 4 (5-ounce) bone-in pork chops

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 small red onion, cut into wedges

1 large orange, zested, peeled, and sectioned

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

Preheat oven to 375°. Pat chops dry with paper towels; sprinkle all over with ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chops; cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chops from skillet, reserving drippings in pan. Stir Brussels sprouts, onion, orange zest and sections, sage, and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper into drippings until combined; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir vegetable mixture; return chops to skillet. Brush marmalade onto chops. Bake until vegetables are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in pork registers 145°, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with sage and zest, if desired.