Nothing beats a pork chop sizzling in a skillet, but this zesty Orange-Sage Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts ups the ante for weeknight meals.
Orange-Sage Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 (5-ounce) bone-in pork chops
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 1 small red onion, cut into wedges
- 1 large orange, zested, peeled, and sectioned
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
- Garnish: fresh sage leaves, orange zest strips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Pat chops dry with paper towels; sprinkle all over with ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
- In a large ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chops; cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chops from skillet, reserving drippings in pan.
- Stir Brussels sprouts, onion, orange zest and sections, sage, and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper into drippings until combined; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Stir vegetable mixture; return chops to skillet. Brush marmalade onto chops. Bake until vegetables are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in pork registers 145°, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with sage and zest, if desired.
