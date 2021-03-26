Baby carrots are roasted in a sweet orange glaze.

Orange-Glazed Roasted Carrots 2015-03-04 02:42:40 Makes 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients ¼ cup butter 2 shallots, finely chopped 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 cups orange juice 2 tablespoons honey 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 3 pounds baby carrots with tops, trimmed and halved lengthwise ¼ cup olive oil Instructions Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Stir in orange juice and next 3 ingredients, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1½ cups. Remove from heat. On prepared pan, toss together carrots and olive oil; arrange in a single layer. Bake for 10 minutes. Pour orange juice mixture over carrots, and toss gently to coat. Bake 5 minutes more or until carrots are crisp-tender and glaze is thickened. Let stand for 2 minutes; toss gently before serving. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

