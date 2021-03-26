Orange-Glazed Roasted Carrots

Baby carrots are roasted in a sweet orange glaze.

Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
  1. ¼ cup butter
  2. 2 shallots, finely chopped
  3. 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  4. 2 cups orange juice
  5. 2 tablespoons honey
  6. 1 teaspoon salt
  7. ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  8. 3 pounds baby carrots with tops, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  9. ¼ cup olive oil
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
  2. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Stir in orange juice and next 3 ingredients, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1½ cups. Remove from heat.
  3. On prepared pan, toss together carrots and olive oil; arrange in a single layer.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes. Pour orange juice mixture over carrots, and toss gently to coat. Bake 5 minutes more or until carrots are crisp-tender and glaze is thickened. Let stand for 2 minutes; toss gently before serving.
