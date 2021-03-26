Baby carrots are roasted in a sweet orange glaze.
Orange-Glazed Roasted Carrots
2015-03-04 02:42:40
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups orange juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 pounds baby carrots with tops, trimmed and halved lengthwise
- ¼ cup olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Stir in orange juice and next 3 ingredients, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 1½ cups. Remove from heat.
- On prepared pan, toss together carrots and olive oil; arrange in a single layer.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Pour orange juice mixture over carrots, and toss gently to coat. Bake 5 minutes more or until carrots are crisp-tender and glaze is thickened. Let stand for 2 minutes; toss gently before serving.
