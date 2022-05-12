This tasty Orange-Feta Broccoli Salad combines broccoli, oranges, sunflower seeds, and Dijon mustard for a fresh, tart, and crunchy side perfect for your weeknight dinners.



Orange-Feta Broccoli Salad Serves: Makes 8 to 10 servings Ingredients 8 cups small fresh broccoli florets (about 2 large heads)

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup sugar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 large navel oranges, sectioned

1 cup minced red onion

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup sunflower seeds

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add broccoli; cook for 2 minutes. Transfer broccoli to an ice water bath; let cool enough to handle. Drain well, shaking off as much water as possible. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, sugar, mustard, vinegar, orange juice, salt, and pepper. Stir in broccoli, orange sections, onion, feta, sunflower seeds, and raisins until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.