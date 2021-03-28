This coconut cake gets a creamy orange filling.

Orange Coconut Cake 2015-03-04 02:50:54 Makes 1 (9-inch) cake Write a review Save Recipe Print Filling 1 (3.3-ounce) box instant white chocolate pudding mix ¾ cup heavy whipping cream ¾ cup sour cream 1½ teaspoons orange zest Orange paste food coloring (optional) Batter 1 cup butter, softened 2¼ cups sugar 1 teaspoon coconut extract 3½ cups cake flour 1 tablespoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup buttermilk 8 egg whites, room temperature Frosting 1 cup butter, softened 1 teaspoon coconut extract 5 cups confectioners’ sugar 1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed Garnish: white chocolate curls Instructions For filling: In a medium bowl, beat pudding mix and next 3 ingredients with a mixer at medium speed until very thick. Tint with food coloring, if desired. Cover and refrigerate. Preheat oven to 350˚. Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with nonstick baking spray with flour. For batter: In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar, and extract with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. In a medium bowl, sift together cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add sifted flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form (do not overbeat); gently fold egg whites into batter. Spoon batter into prepared pans. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. For frosting: In a large bowl, beat butter and extract with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until smooth. Add whipped topping, beating until combined. Spread filling between cake layers, and spread frosting on top and sides of cake. Garnish with chocolate curls, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription of Cooking with Paula Deen today!