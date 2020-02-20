Open-Faced Banana Bread Sandwiches

Open-Faced Banana Bread Sandwiches
Makes 15 servings
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup butter, softened
  2. 1¼ cups sugar
  3. 3 large eggs
  4. 2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 5 medium)
  5. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  6. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  7. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  8. ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  9. ½ teaspoon salt
  10. ½ cup sour cream
  11. 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  12. 1 cup toasted pecans
  13. 2 tablespoons honey
  14. 1 cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (8-inch) loaf pans with nonstick baking spray with flour.
  2. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed banana, beating until combined.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and next 4 ingredients. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Stir in sour cream. Spoon batter into prepared pans.
  4. Bake for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
  5. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cream cheese, pecans, and honey until smooth.
  6. Cut 1 loaf banana bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bread slices, and top with strawberries. Serve immediately.
Notes
  1. Since this recipe makes two banana bread loaves, use one for the sandwiches, and wrap the other in heavy-duty plastic wrap and freeze for up to 2 months.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

