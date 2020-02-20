Open-Faced Banana Bread Sandwiches
Makes 15 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1¼ cups sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 5 medium)
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup toasted pecans
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (8-inch) loaf pans with nonstick baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed banana, beating until combined.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and next 4 ingredients. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Stir in sour cream. Spoon batter into prepared pans.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cream cheese, pecans, and honey until smooth.
- Cut 1 loaf banana bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bread slices, and top with strawberries. Serve immediately.
Notes
- Since this recipe makes two banana bread loaves, use one for the sandwiches, and wrap the other in heavy-duty plastic wrap and freeze for up to 2 months.
