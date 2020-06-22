Creamy, dreamy Old-Fashioned Chocolate Pudding is always a good idea, and this classic recipe makes it just like your mama used to.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Pudding
Serves: Makes about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1½ cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 8 (1-ounce) squares semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together egg yolks, milk, cream, sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, and salt until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in chocolate, butter, and vanilla until melted and smooth.
- Pour mixture into a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap, pressing wrap on surface of custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until thickened and cold, about 4 hours.
