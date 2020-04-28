Oatmeal Scotchies
2015-02-18 02:54:49
Makes about 3 dozen
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup brown sugar no-calorie sweetener*
- ⅓ cup granulated no-calorie sweetener*
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup 2% low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 2½ cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butterscotch morsels
- 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and no-calorie sweeteners at medium speed with a mixer until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together oats and next 5 ingredients. Gradually add oat mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Add butterscotch morsels and pecans, beating until combined. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls onto prepared pans.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are light brown. Let cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 1 week.
Notes
- *We used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and Splenda Granulated.
