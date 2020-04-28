Oatmeal Scotchies

Makes about 3 dozen
Ingredients
  1. ¼ cup butter, softened
  2. ½ cup brown sugar no-calorie sweetener*
  3. ⅓ cup granulated no-calorie sweetener*
  4. 2 large eggs
  5. ½ cup 2% low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  6. 2½ cups old-fashioned oats
  7. 1 cup all-purpose flour
  8. 1 cup whole wheat flour
  9. 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  10. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  11. 1 teaspoon salt
  12. 1 cup butterscotch morsels
  13. 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, beat butter and no-calorie sweeteners at medium speed with a mixer until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in yogurt.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together oats and next 5 ingredients. Gradually add oat mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Add butterscotch morsels and pecans, beating until combined. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls onto prepared pans.
  4. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are light brown. Let cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 1 week.
Notes
  1. *We used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and Splenda Granulated.
Paula Deen Magazine

