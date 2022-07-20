Caramelizing height-of-the-season peaches using brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg, gives this ice cream an amazingly sweet and rich flavor.



Save Recipe Print No-Churn Caramelized Peach Ice Cream Serves: Makes 1½ quarts Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2½ cups chopped peeled fresh peaches (about 2 peaches)

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups cold heavy whipping cream Instructions Place a 10×5-inch metal loaf pan in freezer. In a heavy-bottomed skillet, cook butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until bubbles begin to form around sides of skillet, about 4 minutes. Stir in peaches; cook, stirring frequently, until peaches are just soft, 3 to 5 minutes. In a large heatproof bowl, stir together peach mixture and condensed milk. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until mixture is cool to the touch, about 45 minutes. In a large bowl, beat cold cream with a mixer at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into peach mixture. Spread mixture into cold loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap, and freeze until firm before serving, at least 8 hours or overnight. 3.5.3251