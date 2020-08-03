Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers - Paula Deen Magazine

Fresh nectarine and raspberry come together to create divine summer cobblers.

Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers Makes 6 servings Ingredients ⅓ cup plus ¼ cup granulated sugar, divided

1 tablespoon cornstarch

8 fresh ripe nectarines, pitted and sliced

2 cups fresh raspberries

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

Vanilla ice cream Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (2-cup) baking dishes with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together ⅓ cup granulated sugar and cornstarch. Stir in nectarines, raspberries, and lemon juice until well coated. Divide mixture among prepared baking dishes. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture; sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes; serve with ice cream.

