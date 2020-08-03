Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers - Paula Deen Magazine

Fresh nectarine and raspberry come together to create divine summer cobblers.
Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup plus ¼ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 8 fresh ripe nectarines, pitted and sliced
- 2 cups fresh raspberries
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
- 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- ½ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
- Vanilla ice cream
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (2-cup) baking dishes with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together ⅓ cup granulated sugar and cornstarch. Stir in nectarines, raspberries, and lemon juice until well coated. Divide mixture among prepared baking dishes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture; sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
- Bake until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes; serve with ice cream.
