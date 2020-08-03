Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers

Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers - Paula Deen Magazine

Fresh nectarine and raspberry come together to create divine summer cobblers.

Nectarine Raspberry Cobblers
 
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup plus ¼ cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 8 fresh ripe nectarines, pitted and sliced
  • 2 cups fresh raspberries
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • ½ cup whole buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • Vanilla ice cream
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (2-cup) baking dishes with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together ⅓ cup granulated sugar and cornstarch. Stir in nectarines, raspberries, and lemon juice until well coated. Divide mixture among prepared baking dishes.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until combined. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto fruit mixture; sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
  4. Bake until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes; serve with ice cream.

