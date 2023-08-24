Forgo the typical dusting of confectioners’ sugar and pile the toppings high on these crispy savory cakes.
Nacho Funnel Cakes
Serves: about 8
Ingredients
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- Nacho Cheese Sauce (recipe follows), chopped onion, pickled jalapeño slices, and chopped tomato,
- to serve
Instructions
- In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375°.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder; whisk in 1 cup water, milk, and eggs until smooth.
- Cover bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; add 1⁄2 cup batter to funnel. Hold funnel several inches above hot oil, and release batter, moving in a spiral pattern until all batter has emptied funnel. Fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let drain on paper towels. Repeat procedure with remaining batter. (Scrape funnel clean as needed between batches.) Serve with Nacho Cheese Sauce, onion, jalapeño, and tomato.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If funnel cake batter is too thick to steadily flow out of funnel, whisk in water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to thin.
Nacho Cheese Sauce
Serves: about 3 cups
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup processed cheese sauce*
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄4 teaspoon onion powder
Instructions
- In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth. Cook, whisking frequently, until mixture is thick and bubbly, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low; whisk in cheese sauce and all remaining ingredients until melted and smooth. Serve warm.
Notes
*We used Cheez Wiz
