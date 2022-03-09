This Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower is a crispy, flavorful side dish that is perfect for any dinner.
Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower
Serves: Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Creole mustard
- 1 tablespoon cane syrup
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Remove leaves from cauliflower, and trim stem to sit flat. Place on prepared pan.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, cane syrup, lemon zest and juice, and salt. Brush half of mixture onto cauliflower.
- Bake until tender and browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm with remaining mayonnaise mixture and lemon.
3.5.3251