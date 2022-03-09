This Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower is a crispy, flavorful side dish that is perfect for any dinner.



Save Recipe Print Mustard-Roasted Cauliflower Serves: Makes 4 Servings Ingredients 1 large head cauliflower

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Creole mustard

1 tablespoon cane syrup

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Lemon wedges, to serve Instructions Preheat oven to 450°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove leaves from cauliflower, and trim stem to sit flat. Place on prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, cane syrup, lemon zest and juice, and salt. Brush half of mixture onto cauliflower. Bake until tender and browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm with remaining mayonnaise mixture and lemon. 3.5.3251