Mustard-Herb-Crusted Chicken and Vegetables

Mustard-Herb-Crusted Chicken and Vegetables
Mustard-Herb-Crusted Chicken and Vegetables
 
Ingredients
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅓ cup Dijon mustard
  • 4 skinless chicken drumsticks
  • 4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs
  • ½ pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally ½ inch thick
  • 1 lemon, cut into 6 wedges
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • Garnish: fresh rosemary
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together Parmesan, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Brush mustard onto all chicken pieces. Dredge chicken pieces in Parmesan mixture to coat.
  3. In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, arrange potatoes, carrots, lemon, and garlic; pour broth onto vegetables. Place chicken on vegetables.
  4. Bake until chicken is golden brown, an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken thigh registers 165°, and vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with rosemary, if desired.

 

