Mustard-Herb-Crusted Chicken and Vegetables
Ingredients
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅓ cup Dijon mustard
- 4 skinless chicken drumsticks
- 4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs
- ½ pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
- 4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally ½ inch thick
- 1 lemon, cut into 6 wedges
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ cup chicken broth
- Garnish: fresh rosemary
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- In a large bowl, stir together Parmesan, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Brush mustard onto all chicken pieces. Dredge chicken pieces in Parmesan mixture to coat.
- In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, arrange potatoes, carrots, lemon, and garlic; pour broth onto vegetables. Place chicken on vegetables.
- Bake until chicken is golden brown, an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken thigh registers 165°, and vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with rosemary, if desired.
