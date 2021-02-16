A yummy Mushroom Medley dresses up basic vegetables to create a flavorful and nutritious side dish.
Mushroom Medley
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 shallots, diced
- 2 portobello mushroom caps, sliced
- 2 cups halved stemmed white mushrooms
- 2 cups sliced shiitake mushrooms
- 2 cups roughly chopped oyster mushrooms
- 2 cups cremini mushrooms
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Garnish: roughly chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- In a 12-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over high heat. Add shallot; cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in all mushrooms; cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and peppers. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
