A yummy Mushroom Medley dresses up basic vegetables to create a flavorful and nutritious side dish. 

Mushroom Medley
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • 2 portobello mushroom caps, sliced
  • 2 cups halved stemmed white mushrooms
  • 2 cups sliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 2 cups roughly chopped oyster mushrooms
  • 2 cups cremini mushrooms
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Garnish: roughly chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. In a 12-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over high heat. Add shallot; cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in all mushrooms; cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and peppers. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

 

 

