This take on a classic New Orleans sandwich is perfect for summer.



Save Recipe Print Muffuletta Burgers Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 pound ground chuck

1⁄3 pound ground pork

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

8 slices provolone cheese

4 sesame seed hamburger buns, halved and toasted

1 cup Italian olive salad*

12 thin slices hot capicola

6 thin slices mortadella, cut in half

6 thin slices Genoa salami, cut in half Instructions In a large bowl, gently combine beef and pork. Divide mixture into 4 portions, and shape into 4-inch patties (about 1⁄2 inch thick). Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add patties; cook until browned, 3 to minutes. Turn patties, and cook until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 160°, 5 to 7 minutes. Top each with 2 slices cheese, and cook until cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. On bottom half of each bun, place 2 tablespoons olive salad. Top with patties. Arrange capicola, mortadella, and salami on patties, folding to fit. Top each with 2 tablespoons olive salad. Cover with top half of buns. Serve immediately. Notes *We used Boscoli Italian Olive Salad. 3.5.3251