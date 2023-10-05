This decadent dip is a new way to enjoy a classic Southern pie.



Mississippi Mud Dip Serves: about 6 Ingredients 1⁄2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1⁄3 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups whole milk, divided

3 large egg yolks

1⁄3 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

2 teaspoons cold unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large saucepan, combine brown sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt; whisk in 1 1⁄2 cups milk. Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg yolks and remaining 1⁄2 cup milk. Whisk half of hot milk mixture into egg yolk mixture. Whisk egg yolk mixture into remaining milk mixture in pan, and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add chocolate chips, cold butter, and vanilla, stirring until smooth. Serve with marshmallows, pecans, brownies, and chocolate.