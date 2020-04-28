Toasted pecans, mini marshmallows, and a sweet chocolate frosting make these Mississippi Mud Bars irresistible.
Mississippi Mud Bars
2014-10-09 03:21:55
Makes about 4 dozen bars
Write a review
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup water
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1½ cups chopped and toasted pecans
- Mississippi Mud Frosting (recipe follows)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 15x11-inch jelly-roll pan.
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in milk, cocoa, ½ cup water, and eggs. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
- In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, and baking soda. Pour butter mixture over sugar mixture, whisking to combine. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Immediately sprinkle marshmallows and pecans evenly over hot cake. Pour warm Mississippi Mud Frosting over cake, spreading with a knife if necessary. Let cool completely in pan before cutting into squares.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/
Mississippi Mud Frosting
2014-10-09 03:23:23
Makes about 1½ cups
Write a review
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4½ cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in milk, cocoa, and vanilla. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Whisk in confectioners’ sugar until smooth.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/