Mississippi Mud Bars

Mississippi mud bars

Toasted pecans, mini marshmallows, and a sweet chocolate frosting make these Mississippi Mud Bars irresistible. 

Mississippi Mud Bars
Makes about 4 dozen bars
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup butter
  2. 1 cup milk
  3. ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  4. ½ cup water
  5. 2 large eggs
  6. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  7. 2 cups sugar
  8. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  9. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  10. 3 cups miniature marshmallows
  11. 1½ cups chopped and toasted pecans
  12. Mississippi Mud Frosting (recipe follows)
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 15x11-inch jelly-roll pan.
  2. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in milk, cocoa, ½ cup water, and eggs. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
  3. In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, and baking soda. Pour butter mixture over sugar mixture, whisking to combine. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes.
  4. Immediately sprinkle marshmallows and pecans evenly over hot cake. Pour warm Mississippi Mud Frosting over cake, spreading with a knife if necessary. Let cool completely in pan before cutting into squares.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/
Mississippi Mud Frosting
Makes about 1½ cups
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup butter
  2. ½ cup evaporated milk
  3. ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  5. 4½ cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
  1. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in milk, cocoa, and vanilla. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Whisk in confectioners’ sugar until smooth.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR